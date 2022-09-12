WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
KENTA Reveals Not Being Allowed To Do GTS In WWE Was One Of The Worst Experiences He's Had In Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

KENTA took to Twitter last night to reveal what he believes to be one of the worst things he's endured in wrestling.

Speaking on Twitter, he said "Let the world know. One of my worst experience in this business is that I was not allowed to use MY finishing move for 4 years. A move which I created on my own. WHAT A LIFE."

For those unaware, KENTA invented the Go To Sleep finishing move that became synonymous with CM Punk after he adopted it, which prevented him from being allowed to use it during his time in WWE.


