Chris Jericho Reveals Who He Would Put On His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he was asked who he would put on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

“When it comes to pro-wrestling, I just go back to as a fan, I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan. Those are my four favorites when I was growing up so those are the people I have on Mount Rushmore to this day.”

On his reaction to being on other people's Mount Rushmores: