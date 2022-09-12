Chris Jericho Reveals Who He Would Put On His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he was asked who he would put on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.
“When it comes to pro-wrestling, I just go back to as a fan, I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan. Those are my four favorites when I was growing up so those are the people I have on Mount Rushmore to this day.”
On his reaction to being on other people's Mount Rushmores:
“The Mt. Rushmores and the GOATs and all those sort of things are such interesting topics of conversation. But but if you are a GOAT or if you are worthy of being on someone’s Mount Rushmore, you probably don’t ever really say it, you just are it. So you know, people like to do the Mount Rushmores and they like to say, ‘This guy’s the best, that guy’s the best.’ And to me, it’s cool when people think that and when people make those compliments, but I just keep doing the best that I can to be the best entertainer that I can. And wherever people rank me and rate me is up to them, because I know for me, long as I’m giving 1000%, as long as I’m still delivering at a high level then I’m happy with what I’m doing.”
