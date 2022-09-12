Ken Shamrock Discusses Possibility Of Future WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Ken Shamrock was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he was asked if he cares about ever getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

”No, of course, I care. I mean, I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. But again, it’s out of my control. And you know, I think that obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized especially if you have seen some of the guys that went in there. Because I mean, if you really look at it, I was there for two, two and a half years? “And let’s not talk about the length of when I was there; let’s just talk about, did I leave it better than before I left? Did I do things that were everlasting? Because being in the Hall of Fame, you’ve gotta be that above everything else, the things that you did left an impression on the organization forever. And those are things that you look at for Hall of Fame material. Not just winning championships and doing certain things, but did you build the company, did you help make that company become something different for the future?”

On if he fits the credentials for a WWE Hall of Famer: