WWE Sunday Stunner Results (9/11/2022) - Wenatchee, WA

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event from Wenatchee, Washington.

The results are as follows:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Usos def. The New Day
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Asuka & Alexa Bliss and Xia Li & Shotzi
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Imperium def. The Brawling Brutes
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Source: angelfire.com
