Eric Bischoff Compares CM Punk Media Scrum Incident To Ultimate Warrior's WCW Debut

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about the incident with CM Punk at the AEW All Out media scrum and what he would have done to avoid the situation escalating.

“I would have snatched that mic from him so fucking fast.”

On how the issues started, in his opinion:

“I sound like I’m coming down hard on Tony and I guess in a way I am. This is self-inflicted. Everything Tony’s been going through, and by the way, this didn’t just happen a week ago, a week and a half ago, this has been building. Cody Rhodes leaves. Why would Cody Rhodes leave? One of the guys that was instrumental in creating AEW with a great position and I’m sure a lot of money. He was making a great deal of money. Why would he leave? He left for a good reason. And now we’re seeing this disfunction with Punk and Omega and whatever those two other guys’ names are, Nick and Matt Jackson. What are they called? The Elite? It’s a fucking mess. So this has been building for a long time. Tony has created this problem. He needs a leader. But I would have snatched that mic from him, said thank you very much, Phil, obviously you’re not having a great night, thanks for your time, any other questions out there, and just would have taken the mic from him.”

He compared the incident to Ultimate Warrior's long winded debut promo in WCW.