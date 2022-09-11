Booker T Criticizes CM Punk For Bashing Wrestler's Court

Booker T was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the ongoing situation with CM Punk and The Elite in AEW.

“That could have been it, but one thing about the business. I was talking on my show ‘Hall of Fame,’ and it’s something that we’ve always had the respect to do is the guy that was working in the main event, we would always go to that guy and we would say, ‘Hey man, really appreciate you for the house, bro. Thanks for the house, man.’ We would always do that out of respect, but the guy at the top, he never came to us and said, ‘Hey guys, you can thank me for the house.’ And I think that’s something that the business has gotten away from. I’ve heard certain guys like CM Punk talk about Wrestler’s Court and how it was crap, how it was bull, but those are the ways we used to make sure our locker room stayed a certain way with certain guys. We policed that locker room and we did it a certain way and I think at the end of the day, some guys did like Wrestler’s Court, but for me, I was all in because it was something that we did to make sure that guys that came in that locker room, they knew the protocol.”

Booker spoke about younger wrestlers bucking tradition.

“This could have been handled if they believed in Wrestler’s Court, but a lot of these young guys today think we’re old, we’re outdated, we really don’t understand what they’re trying to do, but for me personally, I have a wrestling school. I work with nothing but young kids and I do understand that I got to go down to their level in order to bring them up to my level. I understand if you do not change with the business or just change with the times, the times will pass you by so if I had the little mustache and the faded haircut, you and I wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Booker continued.