Eric Bischoff Compliments MJF's AEW Dynamite Promo, But Says It Could Have Done Without WWE References

During the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about MJF incorporating WWE references into his promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.
“I question … bringing up the WWE, ‘I’d rather be somewhere else.’ I get it, and he delivered it in an amazingly talented way. I just don’t know if that segment was the right segment to do that in.”
Bischoff continued.
“It was really effective, it worked. It set up [Jon] Moxley perfectly… Perhaps MJF was really, in his own way, personifying the CM Punk situation, making it his own so that Moxley could dismiss it the way he did and turn him into a … heel. … I did love that dynamic. I just wish they could have done it without the WWE references.”
