Chris Jericho Guarantees AEW Will Still Be Around In 47 Years

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, where he spoke about AEW's tenure so far and how long he believes the company will remain.

“We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation. So, there’s always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve.”

“WWE has a lot of [fans], but they’ve also been around for 50 years. Give us another 47 years to see where we’re at. I guarantee we’ll still be here.”