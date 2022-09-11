WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
KENTA Tells Bobby Fish He's "100% Right" About CM Punk

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 11, 2022

KENTA and CM Punk's heat goes back a long time, with KENTA being upset at CM Punk for using his Go To Sleep finishing move and some other issues as well.

Taking to Twitter to respond to Bobby Fish's recent comments about Punk, KENTA posted a screenshot on Twitter of his comments and said he was "100% right."

You can see the tweet below.

Tags: #kenta #bobby fish #cm punk

