KENTA Tells Bobby Fish He's "100% Right" About CM Punk

KENTA and CM Punk's heat goes back a long time, with KENTA being upset at CM Punk for using his Go To Sleep finishing move and some other issues as well.
Taking to Twitter to respond to Bobby Fish's recent comments about Punk, KENTA posted a screenshot on Twitter of his comments and said he was "100% right."
You can see the tweet below.
Hey Bobby.— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) September 10, 2022
You are 100% right. pic.twitter.com/p6nizBc5Rx
