WWE NXT Live Event Results (9/10/2022) - Orlando, FL

WWE held an NXT live event from the Englewood Center in Orlando, Florida.

The results are as follows:

- Cameron Grimes def. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Singles Match.

- Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley def. Sloan Jacobs and Erica Yan in a Tag Team Match.

- Grayson Waller makes his way down to the ring for an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with J.D. McDonagh. It would then lead to a Singles Match between J.D. McDonagh and Quincy Elliott.

- J.D. McDonagh def. Quincy Elliott in a Singles Match. After the match, J.D. McDonagh continues his attack on Quincy Elliott, but Apollo Crews makes his way down to the ring to make the save.

- Damon Kemp def. Myles Borne in a Singles Match.

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. The Schism (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Sol Ruca, Kayden Carter, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre and Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Kiana James, Ariana Grace and Jakara Jackson in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match.

- Ikemen Jiro def. Bryson Montana in a Singles Match.

- Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer and Indi Hartwell def. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose in a 6-Person Tag Team Match.