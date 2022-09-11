WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/10/2022) Results - Colorado Springs, CO

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 11, 2022

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event live event from the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The results are as follows.

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.

- Dana Brooke (c) def. Tamina to retain her WWE 24/7 Championship after several WWE Superstar such as Nikki A.S.H., Tamina and the referee win the championship.

- Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

- Omos issues an open challenge, which is accepted by Matt Riddle. Matt Riddle then defeats Omos via DQ in a Singles Match following the interference of MVP. After the match, Riddle hits the RKO on MVP.

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) def. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler in a Tag Team Match.

- Bobby Lashley (c) def. The Miz in a Street Fight to retain his WWE United States Championship. Tommaso Ciampa then attacks Bobby Lashley, but Dexter Lumis makes the save and carries The Miz from the ring.

