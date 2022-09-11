WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/10/2022) Results - Spokane, WA

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event live event from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

The results are as follows.

- The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

- Drew Gulak issues an open challenge, which was answered by Karrion Kross. Karrion Kross then defeats Drew Gulak via Submission.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin in a Singles Match.

- Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah (c) def. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey and Xia Li and Shotzi in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

- Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.

- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) def. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Street Fight.