WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/10/2022) Results - Spokane, WA

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 11, 2022

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/10/2022) Results - Spokane, WA

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event live event from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

The results are as follows.

- The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

- Drew Gulak issues an open challenge, which was answered by Karrion Kross. Karrion Kross then defeats Drew Gulak via Submission.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin in a Singles Match.

- Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah (c) def. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey and Xia Li and Shotzi in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

- Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.

- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) def. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Street Fight.

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78388/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer