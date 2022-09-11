Matt Hardy Recalls The First WWE Championship Scramble

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the topic of the original Championship Scramble that happened in WWE was brought up.

“It was tricky. I remember it was very, very difficult. There’d never been one before, so we were kind of breaking new ground. We were the first Scramble Match. By the way, Matt Fact: Matt won the first Scramble Match in WWE history. It was tricky, it was an interesting concept, and I dug the fact that they tried something out of the box. They were trying something new and something different. But it was cool, and my favorite part of that match was that, if I’m not mistaken, after I got that last pinfall where I was the current champion or whatever, I remember I kept breaking up every single near fall that happened after that for like three minutes. It was a sprint [laughs]. I remember being so winded towards the end of that because it was an absolute sprint. I said like I want you guys to cover, cover, cover, over. I just want to be trying to save my ass the whole while.”