Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Is "Unlikable"

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed for Wrestling Headlines, where he was asked if he noticed any growing tensions in the AEW locker room during his time there.

“That will be hard for me to comment on because I was not in the locker room the last couple months that I was there. And since they had booked the the angle, we had an angle going forward. And then they changed gears and decided to book the injury angle with me and Darby. You know, I let them know like, ‘Hey, I’m off in two weeks, four weeks, because I’m getting married and we’re going on our honeymoon.’ It was like they had lost track of that. So they booked this injury angle. So now I’m off TV for like a month. When I did come back then the injury happened with Kyle and Cole. I pitched ideas for myself individually, those didn’t come to fruition. So, you know, I really wasn’t in that locker room the last month and a half air prior to that, I will say no, I didn’t feel like there was anything brewing. I think you know, track record would prove that anytime anyone is separated in the locker room, you know, and now there were definitely certain people within the company who had their own locker room. The people that you mentioned before involved in the altercation, or whatever it was, they all had their own separate locker. I don’t know, it’s just kind of my feeling that once you separate yourself from the boys, can you really be considered one of the boys? And, you know, I might be in the minority. I might be in the majority. I don’t know. But I know that like the separation always felt a little bit weird to me. But it was what it was, as far as anything brewing between them. I never picked anything up. But Phil just has a way about him. That is you know, to me unlikable.”

On Tony Khan's reaction to the comments:

“I would think so. I don’t know how it can’t but at the same time in Tony’s defense, I’m sure it caught him off guard too. How many times in our in our lives are we not necessarily prepared for something unexpected and then you do become that deer in the headlights for a little while and you’re trying to process and you’re trying to do it as quickly as you can but sometimes, you don’t. You just you can’t make up your mind, you’re indecisive, and then you just, you don’t decide to do anything. It’s actually pretty interesting. The match that I had with punk where things got wonky at the end of that match with the kickout on the GTS, which isn’t even his move.”

On the ending of his match with CM Punk: