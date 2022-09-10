WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vampiro Announces Impending Retirement

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Vampiro has taken to his official website to announce his retirement from professional wrestling.

ITS TIME TO SAY GOOD BYE !!!

​My family , all of you , I am so so happy to announce I am starting to finally say good bye to being active in the ring.

I have a plan, I have spoken with AAA, and we are in agreement that this is the best way to start to prepare for this..

Before my time is 100% absorbed with the radio, tv and music projects, and the touring as a musician and a dj ...

I have been really applying myself to the gym, and I am in fantastic shape, and I can finally be in the right place mentally to say good bye correctly to my beloved lucha libre.

I can do certain things still, I am limited because of my health, but, I can still give the best performance of the night every single time!!

I am available for homonajes, signing, convivencias...and some matches.

Have a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE RIGHT NOW, I am a World Heavy Weight Champion, and I would be happy to defend it against your top guy.

I can help produce your event, and because of my radio show and my strong support on social media, I will help you as much as possible with all promotion.

If you want to have me on your event, contact me directly

vampiro@vampirotv.com

I will be happy to find a possibility to work with you .

Thank you , and , I hope I get the opportunity to say good bye to your people , my people...

Source: radiovampiro.com
Tags: #vampiro #jcw

