Vampiro Announces Impending Retirement

Vampiro has taken to his official website to announce his retirement from professional wrestling.
ITS TIME TO SAY GOOD BYE !!!
My family , all of you , I am so so happy to announce I am starting to finally say good bye to being active in the ring.
I have a plan, I have spoken with AAA, and we are in agreement that this is the best way to start to prepare for this..
Before my time is 100% absorbed with the radio, tv and music projects, and the touring as a musician and a dj ...
I have been really applying myself to the gym, and I am in fantastic shape, and I can finally be in the right place mentally to say good bye correctly to my beloved lucha libre.
I can do certain things still, I am limited because of my health, but, I can still give the best performance of the night every single time!!
I am available for homonajes, signing, convivencias...and some matches.
Have a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE RIGHT NOW, I am a World Heavy Weight Champion, and I would be happy to defend it against your top guy.
I can help produce your event, and because of my radio show and my strong support on social media, I will help you as much as possible with all promotion.
If you want to have me on your event, contact me directly
vampiro@vampirotv.com
I will be happy to find a possibility to work with you .
Thank you , and , I hope I get the opportunity to say good bye to your people , my people...
I will dedicate this next chapter to all of you! 3 time JCW Champion pic.twitter.com/KlY49AFTDB— vampiro canadiense (@vampiro_vampiro) August 21, 2021
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com