PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Instead Of AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Instead Of AEW

PCO was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he revealed why he chose Ring of Honor instead of All Elite Wrestling.

When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.

I went with kind of security so to speak. I didn’t know Tony [Khan], I didn’t know how much time he would be willing to invest. They didn’t have a TV deal back then. They had a few pay-per-views lined out. I had to make the best decision for myself. I thought that was going with ROH because Sinclair was behind it.

PCO Reveals Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW Had To Be Shortened For Time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, PCO recalled a spot that was supposed to be included in the Brass Ring Ladder Match at last night [...]

— Joe West Jan 24, 2022 12:23PM

— Joe West Jan 24, 2022 12:23PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #roh #pco

