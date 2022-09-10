WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Persia Pirotta Recovering From Small Surgery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Former NXT star Persia Pirotta, real name Steph De Lander, took to her Twitter account to announce that she is currently recovering from a small surgery.

The tweet reads:

"Hey guys!! I am recovering from a small surgery (i’m ok!) so I will be out of action for the next couple of months. If you’d like to support me there are plenty of ways to do so! Subscribe to my exclusive content or check out my other links in my bio. Love y’all."
You can view the tweet on her account here.
Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #steph de lander

