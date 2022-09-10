Persia Pirotta Recovering From Small Surgery

Former NXT star Persia Pirotta, real name Steph De Lander, took to her Twitter account to announce that she is currently recovering from a small surgery.
The tweet reads:
"Hey guys!! I am recovering from a small surgery (i’m ok!) so I will be out of action for the next couple of months. If you’d like to support me there are plenty of ways to do so! Subscribe to my exclusive content or check out my other links in my bio. Love y’all."
