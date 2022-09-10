Kenny Omega's Appearance On "Swerve City" Has Been Postponned

Kenny Omega was originally planned to appear on the Swerve City podcast, hosted by Swerve Strickland.

That is no longer the case.

Swerve announced that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega as part of the Swerve City podcast series has been postponed due to "unfortunate circumstances."

Omega's appearance on the podcast was originally announced on August 31st.

It is currently unknown who will replace Omega as a guest.