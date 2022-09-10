Kenny Omega's Appearance On "Swerve City" Has Been Postponned

Kenny Omega was originally planned to appear on the Swerve City podcast, hosted by Swerve Strickland.
That is no longer the case.
Swerve announced that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega as part of the Swerve City podcast series has been postponed due to "unfortunate circumstances."
Omega's appearance on the podcast was originally announced on August 31st.
It is currently unknown who will replace Omega as a guest.
Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future.— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 10, 2022
Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm. https://t.co/JKp9cL6TqL pic.twitter.com/cpt70S4Bpb
