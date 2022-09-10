WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega's Appearance On "Swerve City" Has Been Postponned

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Kenny Omega was originally planned to appear on the Swerve City podcast, hosted by Swerve Strickland.

That is no longer the case.

Swerve announced that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega as part of the Swerve City podcast series has been postponed due to "unfortunate circumstances."

Omega's appearance on the podcast was originally announced on August 31st.

It is currently unknown who will replace Omega as a guest.


