Eddie Kingston Has COVID-19, Removed From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Eddie Kingston has announced on Twitter that he has unfortunately contracted COVID-19 and will be unable to appear at NJPW Strong Autumn Attack this weekend.

Kingston was originally set to team with Homicide and Wheeler Yuta against Jay White and the Good Brothers at the event tomorrow night.

There is currently no word on who his replacement might be, but we'll keep you posted.


Tags: #aew #njpw #eddie kingston

