New Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0.
WWE announced today that Fallon Henley will go up against Lash Legend.
Below is the updated lineup for the episode:
- NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Von Wagner, Wes Lee, or Joe Gacy - a fan vote will determine Hayes' challenger.
- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers - a fan vote will determine whether this is a tornado tag match, a no DQ match, or a steel cage match
- Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes and a partner to be determined
- Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace
- Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal
- Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend
