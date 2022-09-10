WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2022

A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0.

WWE announced today that Fallon Henley will go up against Lash Legend.

Below is the updated lineup for the episode:

- NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Von Wagner, Wes Lee, or Joe Gacy - a fan vote will determine Hayes' challenger.

- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers - a fan vote will determine whether this is a tornado tag match, a no DQ match, or a steel cage match

- Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes and a partner to be determined

- Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace

- Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

- Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend


