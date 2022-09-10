WWE Reportedly Released Flash Morgan Webster While He Was Still Injured

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE actually released Flash Morgan Webster while he was injured.

The report states that Webster signed a NXT UK deal in 2018, but then upgraded to an NXT deal in 2019 that ran for three years before Webster signed a short extension. Then, Webster re-signed with WWE NXT earlier in the year after passing on two contracts with pay increases. The report states that Webster signed in order to make sure he was taken care of during the injury process.

Webster had been sidelined with an injury since last year, and hasn't been in the ring since the October 2021 tapings. The report claims that even though the surgeon cleared Webster shortly before his release, his physio had not, and he was nowhere near being able to return to the ring.

WWE often avoids releasing injured talent, but an exception seems to have been made here.

