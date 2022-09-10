WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ken Anderson Reflects On Scrapped Illegitimate Son Angle, Getting Released From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Ken Anderson was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's The Ten Count, where he spoke about the original plans to make him Vince McMahon's illegitimate son in kayfabe.

“I was told that it was going to be me, and we built TV that way for several weeks, and then I got in trouble. So I messed up, and then I got suspended for a month I think. Yeah, I was suspended for thirty days, I want to say. $10,000 fine and that kind of threw everything off because like, literally, the week that they were supposed to reveal that it was me was in Green Bay, Wisconsin of all places, and then that happened. So then that really threw a wrench into everything, and they said, ‘Alright, we’re going this way.'”

On why WWE changed it to Hornswoggle:

“They had already stated that it was somebody in the company who had blonde hair. It was a male who had blonde hair, and that narrowed it down to Hornswoggle, me, and the Sandman. So it was you know essentially between the Sandman and Hornswoggle, and they chose to go with Hornswoggle.”

On if the rumors of John Cena and Randy Orton conspiring to get him fired were true:

“To be honest with you, I have no idea. I don’t know if any of that’s true. I don’t know. To me, it doesn’t really matter. Even if that was true, it’s just part of my history, and I can either complain about it and whine about it, or I can just move forward. I made a lot of mistakes. Ultimately, I am the one who was responsible for getting me fired. Even if those guys did some behind-the-scenes talking or whatever, I was in enough of a situation where Vince [McMahon] would listen to them if that was in fact the case, if that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I didn’t do myself any favors while I was there. And I’ll tell ya, that’s one thing that I’m able to give to my students because I’ve been training people now for the last 4-5 years, and I’m able to take the mistakes that I made in the ring and politically in the business and go, ‘Hey guys, don’t do this.'”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #ken anderson

