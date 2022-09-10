Ken Anderson Reflects On Scrapped Illegitimate Son Angle, Getting Released From WWE

Ken Anderson was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's The Ten Count, where he spoke about the original plans to make him Vince McMahon's illegitimate son in kayfabe.

“I was told that it was going to be me, and we built TV that way for several weeks, and then I got in trouble. So I messed up, and then I got suspended for a month I think. Yeah, I was suspended for thirty days, I want to say. $10,000 fine and that kind of threw everything off because like, literally, the week that they were supposed to reveal that it was me was in Green Bay, Wisconsin of all places, and then that happened. So then that really threw a wrench into everything, and they said, ‘Alright, we’re going this way.'”

On why WWE changed it to Hornswoggle:

“They had already stated that it was somebody in the company who had blonde hair. It was a male who had blonde hair, and that narrowed it down to Hornswoggle, me, and the Sandman. So it was you know essentially between the Sandman and Hornswoggle, and they chose to go with Hornswoggle.”

On if the rumors of John Cena and Randy Orton conspiring to get him fired were true: