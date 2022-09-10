WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Responds To People Comparing WCW To AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 10, 2022

Booker T was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he was asked if he agrees with a portion of wrestling fans who say that AEW currently is comparable to WCW toward the end of it's run.

“Not at all. Totally different. Our last days at WCW, you could see the writing on the wall that the plug had been pulled. We were just waiting on the doctors to come tell everybody it’s over, you know what I mean?”

“Right now, Tony Khan still got a whole lot of money. He’s invested, he’s all in, no pun intended, with this company. And I think he’s going to do everything he possibly can to make this thing work. I wouldn’t even think Tony Khan is going to even start thinking about anything other than making this thing successful. If he gets to that five-year mark and things not working out, he might start thinking then.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
