Seth Rollins Describes Working With Vince McMahon As A "Double-Edged Sword"

Seth Rollins recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about working with Triple H in WWE.

"Very exciting. I have always had a great admiration for him, he’s been a mentor of mine for as long as I’ve been with the company. To have somebody in that position that I trust is really awesome, and I trusted Vince as well, but just to have a breath of fresh air is really good.”

On working with Vince McMahon:

“With Vince, it was like kind of double-edged sword. On one hand, you knew exactly who to go to all the time, every answer needed to go through Vince, and there was security in that. If you needed something, and you needed an answer pronto, he was right there, and you knew exactly that if you got a ‘yes’ from him, nothing else beneath that mattered, and that was really cool, and you could understand his vision, once you worked with him for a long enough time, you started to understand that. On the other side of that, he was very flippant, he was very all over the place, and that was to his credit, that was part of his genius, but it was also very stressful as a talent.”