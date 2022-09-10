Bobby Fish Disputes Claims That He Is Injury Prone, "It Was A Gimmick."

Bobby Fish recently spoke with Bobby G of WrestlingHeadlines.com, where he touched on getting to work with his friends in WWE NXT.

“A little bit. In NXT we were you know, we were the group and the group was very successful. Within any successful group, everybody has a role. And I like in pro wrestling to be in a movie, you know, and you are cast for a certain part. And once that part is outlined to you what it is that they’re asking for from you, you know, it’s your job to give that to them. Now, prior to NXT… Ring of Honor, I did quite a bit more single stuff. New Japan. I had a match with Shibata for the Openweight title and there was a little bit more of that, that went on. I love that stuff. But that’s not to say I don’t love, you know, tagging with Kyle and reDRagon. Then obviously, to get an opportunity to be in the Undisputed Era… three of my best friends in this industry. So none of that was produced none of that had to be created that was you know, pardon my French but fucking real. It made it the coolest thing in the world. You know, I got to go to work with three of my best friends every day. And there was a joke backstage with production and whenever they would call us…one take or to takes or whatever. And it really came down to the fact that like when we did promos and things like we were just you know four dudes riffing. It was just, it was just fun.”

On the injury angle in AEW:

“I would like to state for the record that I was not banged up. I’m not injury prone. I’ll be honest, it does go up my ass sideways because I don’t feel like that’s me. However, the injury angle they did with me was gimmick was with Darby and, you know, it was what it was but that was a work. But the boys Yeah, their their injuries were real. In the end You know what, I guess what would be my end there, their injuries were real. And they needed some time to get things together. Kyle had to have surgery, which I feel like was a while coming. So I think it’s good that he had this time off so that he could get sorted out. And, you know, I think that’s better for him in his future overall not just as a wrestler, but just as a human being and as a father and all those things as well. But, you know, Kyle will be back good as new when the time is right. And same thing for Cole, you know, those guys, you can’t, you can’t keep them down very long.”

On future plans: