AEW Rampage Full Recap (September 9, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! After all of the drama during the last week, it’s time for some pre-recorded wrestling where nothing shocking should happen. It’s still the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling as AEW Rampage is in Buffalo! We have our next match in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions as Darby Allin faces Sammy Guevara and we have an ROH World Championship match between Dax Harwood & Claudio Castagnoli. So, with JR, Excalibur, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Melo defeated Darby Allin via Pinfall (11:05) to advance to the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-Final vs Jon Moxley

Both wrestlers are in the ring as we begin the show and the bell sounds. Sammy and Darby lock up and Darby backs Sammy into the corner only for Sammy to back Darby down to the opposite corner. Both men slap each other before we get some back-and-forth mat wrestling. Bot men try for roll ups unsuccessfully and then Darby tries for a submission. Sammy escapes but Allin catches him with two coffin splashes until Guevara returns fire with an enzuigiri and a chop. Darby ends up on the top rope and after a scuffle, Sammy brings him down with a Superplex and he holds on for two more suplexes but the second is reversed by Darby and both men spill to the floor before it’s Allin who nails the Suplex. Darby runs back into the ring for a Tope Suicida but Tay puts herself between the two men to stop him and that lets Sammy recover enough so that when Darby does dive at him, Sammy nails him with a cutter to send us to break. Sammy kisses Tay and then stares at the title before taking Darby into the ring for a two count. Sammy stays on the offence during the short commercial break until Darby gauges his eyes.

We return to the action and Darby lands on his feet from a Back Suplex but Sammy nails him with the Thrust Kick instead. Sammy goes for a Shooting Star Press but Darby evades and hits the Code Red for two. Sammy heads outside and Darby follows him but Tay distracts him and Sammy once again uses that to get back on top with a Thrust Kick. Sammy goes to kiss Tay and instead gets hit with the Allin Cannonball Tope. Back in the ring, Darby earns a two count with his pin and then Darby steals Sammy’s wedding ring but then when Tay distracts hm again, Sammy catches him with a knee strike. Sammy manages to nail Darby with his Double Springboard Cutter but Allin still kicks out at two so Guevara goes back up top to hit a Coffin Drop but Darby dodges it and looks to hit Sammy with one of his own but Anna Jay A.S emerges from the back and that distraction lets Tay and Sammy nail Darby with a low blow and Powerbomb him onto a skateboard without the ref noticing. Sammy picks Darby up and the GTH puts Darby down for three.

MJF Video Package

Max is back as of last Sunday and this was his return to Dynamite on Wednesday. Thank God.

Samoa Joe Promo

Joe returns to AEW properly and he heads to the ring and begins to apologise for not being around recently. He says he’s open for business as the ROH TV champ and then he gets interrupted by Mark Sterling along with Tony Nese & Josh Woods. Sterling says Woods deserves a shot at the title and Joe agrees, right here, right now. Sterling says not tonight but next week on Rampage.

Miro Promo

Miro tells his God off for taking the devil away before he could get to him and he continues with his vendetta against said God, telling him to belt him before it’s too late.

Serena Deeb defeated Madison Rayne via Submission (3:55)

Professor vs Coach. The bell rings and we get a strong lock up resulting in Deeb taking Rayne down early. Madison escapes her grasp but Serena dominates the second exchange too. Rayne fires in an arm drag but Serena fights back and nearly lands the Deebtox early on but Rayne counters and nearly pins Deeb. The two women exchange words before Deeb’s temper gets the better of her and she begins to take over with heavy strikes and a two count from a Swinging Neckbreaker. Madison comes back with a roll up for two and then she lands some strikes and a Sliding Lariat for two. Rayne tries a Front Chancery but Deeb throws her off and locks in the Serenity Lock to get the win.

Jade Cargill Interview

Lexy Nair asks Jade if anyone can beat her and she says no and asks for more challengers.

Powerhouse Hobbs Interview

Lexy tells Hobbs his win was unexpected and he takes offence to that before putting over himself for squashing Ricky Starks at All Out.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Dax about him challenging for the title but William Regal cuts him off to tell Dax that he hired him 13 years ago so he knows just how good he is but that won’t be enough against Claudio. Castagnoli says he also respects Dax and he will be a singles champion but not tonight. Dax interjects to let Claudio know he knows that he’s the underdog but that doesn’t matter because he’ll take that title home. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

Claudio Castagnoli w/ William Regal defeated Dax Harwood via Submission (20:15) to retain the ROH World Championship

And it actually is main event time. Bobby Cruise introduces Dax first and he comes out alone as Caprice Coleman joins commentary, replacing Schiavone. Regal doesn’t join him on commentary, coming out with Claudio Castagnoli and heading to ringside for once. The two men shake hands and the bell rings and both Claudio and Dax show off their wrestling skills, going back and forth and exchanging take downs and roll ups, reversals and counters as we get to see two men at the top of their game. Eventually we end up in a heavy strike exchange and Castagnoli takes over with his uppercuts. Dax comes back with a short arm clothesline and tries to follow up with a Suplex but Claudio fights back and both men spill to the outside to send us to break. Claudio takes Harwood back into the ring and the two men exchange strikes until Dax pulls out a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for two before taking over with mat control. Claudio fights his way back and begins to take over until we get a belated black out.

When we do return, both men are back in the ring and exchanging strikes until Castagnoli throws Dax into the ring post and Harwood falls out of the ring. He manages to get back to his feet but Claudio nails him with a Baseball Dropkick before taking him back into the ring himself. Castagnoli manages to lock in an Abdominal Stretch but Harwood hip tosses out. Castagnoli fires in with a huge Lariat for two and then takes Harwood up to the top rope. Harwood fights him out with chops and an elbow strike before hitting the Diving Headbutt for two. Dax tries to box with Claudio but it’s almost a mistake until he reverses a Neutraliser into a Piledriver for two. Dax heads up top again and Claudio cuts him off this time and hits a Superplex for one more two count. We head to our last break and Dax rolls out of the ring. Claudio follows but they head back into the ring where Harwood gets a Sheer Drop Brainbuster on Claudio for two. Both men head outside and Harwood gets catapulted head first into the ring post. Dax manages to beat the referee counting him out but Claudio stomps him down when he comes back in. Castagnoli takes over with lariat after lariat.

When we return to the last part of Rampage, it’s another strike exchange with Dax still looking in a lot of trouble but he manages to pull out a Backslide for two and then another two from the Slingshot Liger Bomb. Harwood follows with German Suplexes and then takes Claudio to the top rope where Claudio turns it around for a Crossbody. Dax rolls through with Claudio though and it’s him that gets the pin for two. Both men exchange strikes back and forth until Claudio takes over again, knocking Dax to the mat and pulling out the Giant Swing before turning into a Sharpshooter. Dax crawls for the ropes and escapes to put his own Sharpshooter on Claudio! Castagnoli escapes too after a long time struggling and then lays Dax out with the Hammer & Anvil Elbows. He takes Harwood back to the middle, puts him in the Sharpshooter and forces him to tap. Great wrestling match.

That was Rampage. It was nice to not have anxiety watching AEW for once. See you all next week. Adios.