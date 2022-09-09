Booker T Compares CM Punk All Out Incident To His Infamous Backstage Fight With Batista

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about the ongoing drama behind the scenes of AEW with CM Punk, The Elite & others.

“People can say what they wanna say about Batista and I, and the altercation him and I had back in the day. It was a serious altercation, as serious as any altercation, as serious any altercation could ever be, seriously. But there was not one day that I didn’t think that I wouldn’t work with Batista. There wasn’t a day that I ever thought like that. You know, it was like, okay, we had an altercation, it was a fight. I think I got my respect out of it. I think he realized hey man, maybe I shouldn’t talk to Booker T a certain way, and it was like water under the bridge. It was one of those type of deals, but it wasn’t like to this day, I’m holding animosity for him because him and I had an altercation. That’s where it’s different with something like [this], it’s like a personal thing."

Booker continued.