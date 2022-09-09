WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Reflects On Post-All Out Media Scrum Incident Episode of AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about the latest episode of AEW Dynamite following The Elite / CM Punk drama.

"It certainly took people by surprise, especially because we did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that followed because we reset our champions. I thought Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite. It's going to be interesting to see what the ratings are going to be. I imagine, because there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz. it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW. I'm very curious as to what the numbers are. Fortunately, it was a great show too."

Hardy had high praise for "Hangman" Adam Page:

"He's great. I can't say enough good things about him. On top of just being great as a professional wrestler, the hybrid style that he does, some old school, some new school, he's just a great human being."

Source: fightful.com
