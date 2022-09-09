Matt Hardy Reflects On Post-All Out Media Scrum Incident Episode of AEW Dynamite

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about the latest episode of AEW Dynamite following The Elite / CM Punk drama.
"It certainly took people by surprise, especially because we did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that followed because we reset our champions. I thought Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite. It's going to be interesting to see what the ratings are going to be. I imagine, because there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz. it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW. I'm very curious as to what the numbers are. Fortunately, it was a great show too."
Hardy had high praise for "Hangman" Adam Page:
"He's great. I can't say enough good things about him. On top of just being great as a professional wrestler, the hybrid style that he does, some old school, some new school, he's just a great human being."
