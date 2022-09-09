WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Judas" by Fozzy Appears In Cobra Kai Season 5, Episode 5

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

Cobra Kai dropped their 5th season on Netflix, and AEW fans may recognize a song that appears in the 5th episode.

In the episode, the character Stingray is seen listening to "Judas" by Fozzy, the theme song of Chris Jericho (the band's lead vocalist).

You can see video below.


