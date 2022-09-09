"Judas" by Fozzy Appears In Cobra Kai Season 5, Episode 5

Cobra Kai dropped their 5th season on Netflix, and AEW fans may recognize a song that appears in the 5th episode.
In the episode, the character Stingray is seen listening to "Judas" by Fozzy, the theme song of Chris Jericho (the band's lead vocalist).
You can see video below.
@IAmJericho judas theme in #CobraKaiSeason5 #CobraKai @FOZZYROCK pic.twitter.com/hl60Yva2Qq— Vł₲łⱠ₳₦₮Ɇ⚓ (@SuryaEdwardSta1) September 9, 2022
