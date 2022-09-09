Estimated PPV Buys For AEW All Out 2022

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reported AEW All Out 2022 drew an estimated buy rate of between 135,000 and 142,000 buys on US cable/satellite. Digital numbers are not included.

All Out 2021 pulled in around 205,000 buys and is the highest selling AEW pay-per-view to date. This would mark the first time an AEW pay-per-view butyrate did not top the event from the previous year.

The pay-per-view prior, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door delivered around 127,000 buys.

AEW was up against WWE Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide pay-per-view on the same weekend.

Read more AEW news: