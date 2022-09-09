Estimated PPV Buys For WWE Clash At The Castle Premium Live Event

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the early pay-per-view buy estimate for WWE Clash At The Castle which took place from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales last weekend and was WWE’s first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

Meltzer noted the show did around 8,000 buys on traditional pay-per-view, a significant decrease from WWE SummerSlam 2022. While the number is very low most watch PPV's on the WWE Network and Peacock:

“The estimate on U.S. PPV buys was 8,000, which doesn’t mean much since most viewers are streaming. However, it was down from 18,600 at the same point for SummerSlam and down from the 9,200 for Money In The Bank.”

