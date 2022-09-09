Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two new matches on tonight’s episode of SmackDown from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match will take place with the winner challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for the title at the Extreme Rules.
Also announced is Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford teaming with Ashante "Thee" Adonis & Top Dolla against t Angel & Humberto and MMM's ma.cé and mån.sôör in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
These matches join Braun Strowman returning to the blue brand, and also Lacey Evans.
⚡ WWE Superstar Returns Tonight On SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of a WWE Superstar who has been off television for a while. WWE has announced that L [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 09, 2022 03:58PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com