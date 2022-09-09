Bobby Fish Roasts CM Punk, Calls Him a C***, Rips Him For UFC Losses, Brings Up Stealing GTS From KENTA & More

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by Steve Fall of NBC Sports, where he spoke about his issues with CM Punk.

"There is no challenge. Phil is not a bad pro wrestler, but what Phil is not, is a martial artist. I've been doing martial arts since I was eight years old, so I take a lot of pride in it. It's something that I'll do until the day I die. There are other people within pro wrestling, Bryan Danielson, Kyle O'Reilly, people that train, and they put that into their pro wrestling. You do that because pro wrestling is made up in a way that we get to bring a little piece of ourselves and add to it what we do because so many variables are controlled. You can paint with whatever color you want. Choose a color that you have in your toolbox. If you don't have blue, you're not painting with blue. CM Punk is not a martial artist. He went on pay-per-view and showed the world that he's not a martial artist. He is a pro wrestler. Go out, tackle, drop down, leapfrog, give it again. All good. In that lane, he has talent. When it comes to martial arts, you're insulting the audience's intelligence because we're supposed to be creating an atmosphere where you suspend your disbelief. It's insulting for you, as one of my co-workers or peers, as a martial artist, you're asking me to go out and sell and put over your bunk-ass martial arts. It's insulting to the audience, it's an insult to me."

Fish spoke about a match he had with CM Punk in AEW.