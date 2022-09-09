WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Johnny Gargano Reveals Why He Didn't Go To Any Other Wrestling Promotions After Being Fired From WWE

Johnny Gargano was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about his return to WWE and the possibility of having gone to another company instead.

"Obviously, it crossed my mind, but I was at the point to where I wasn't ready to come back yet. I was enjoying myself. I have people that work around me that go out and talk to other places, and I have a great team around me that have those discussions so I don't have to. That was a big thing too while I was gone. I was very focused on being a dad and letting the business stuff be handled by other people. It was cool that promotions respected that and said, 'Okay, we're going to leave Johnny alone, but we'll talk to his people about what could potentially happen.' I'm lucky to be in that spot. It's weird to say something like that given I'm from the Indies and I do everything myself."

"Obviously, it crossed my mind. I watch everything. I'm a wrestling fan. We'll all wrestling nerds at the end of the day. I'm a wrestling fan. It always just came back down to, and I said this in my return promo, when I was a kid, I dreamed of being Intercontinental Champion. I dreamed of being WWE Champion and wrestling at WrestleMania. Those things hold so much weight to me. I don't know if 20-30 years down the line, if I could forgive myself for not trying. I never really tried. I did everything in NXT and was fulfilled in NXT and proud of it, but I didn't try on that scale yet. I haven't done it and I wanted to do it."

Gargano is set to return to the action this Monday on WWE Raw.

It will be his first match since NXT 2.0 WarGames on December 5th, 2021.

Source: fightful.com
