Claudio Castagnoli Reveals How He Avoids Dizziness During Big Swing

During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about what he does to avoid getting dizzy when he does the big swing move.

“I don’t know if I have the perfect answer for that. I think it’s mainly because I’ve either done it so much or because I focus on my opponents. There was one time where there were a bunch of things happening that I was trying to figure out and I was looking around the ring, and I got so dizzy. The trick I guess is to focus on whoever you’re swinging so then you don’t get dizzy, it’s just your legs get tired.”

“The legs go first and then it’s very straining on your lower back. So like usually a day after, if you haven’t done it in a while, a day later you’re like, ‘Have I done deadlifts or something? Why is my lower back so sore?’ Then I realized, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve swung somebody and held his weight for 30 times.’ So it’s hard on your legs and lower back. But I never really had a problem with getting dizzy, which is good for me. But I know a lot of the guys hate taking it because they get very dizzy. I think it’s hilarious.”