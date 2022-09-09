WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Claudio Castagnoli Reveals How He Avoids Dizziness During Big Swing

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli Reveals How He Avoids Dizziness During Big Swing

During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about what he does to avoid getting dizzy when he does the big swing move.

“I don’t know if I have the perfect answer for that. I think it’s mainly because I’ve either done it so much or because I focus on my opponents. There was one time where there were a bunch of things happening that I was trying to figure out and I was looking around the ring, and I got so dizzy. The trick I guess is to focus on whoever you’re swinging so then you don’t get dizzy, it’s just your legs get tired.”

“The legs go first and then it’s very straining on your lower back. So like usually a day after, if you haven’t done it in a while, a day later you’re like, ‘Have I done deadlifts or something? Why is my lower back so sore?’ Then I realized, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve swung somebody and held his weight for 30 times.’ So it’s hard on your legs and lower back. But I never really had a problem with getting dizzy, which is good for me. But I know a lot of the guys hate taking it because they get very dizzy. I think it’s hilarious.”

Claudio Castagnoli Believes The Best Indie Wrestling Talents Are On AEW Dark

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli recalled his tag-team with Sheamus during his time in WWE: The Bar. “I [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 09, 2022 08:00AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #claudio castagnoli

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78351/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer