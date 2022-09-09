WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Explains Why Brock Lesnar Beat Kofi Kingston In Under One Minute

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

Road Dogg was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he spoke about "KofiMania."

“I don’t — I was always a fan of Rusev and Lana too for that matter. I’m friends of theirs, we still stay in contact and stuff, and I talk to them often. So I was an advocate for them. I don’t think everybody was. But I think you said it when you said like, it was just organic and it just happened. It was almost like, bigger than booking at that point, it was like, ‘This is a tidal wave that you’re either going to get and ride into shore, or it’s going to sink you,’ you know what I mean?”

On Brock Lesnar squashing Kofi Kingston during the SmackDown on Fox premiere:

“I don’t think it ruined Kofi. I think it probably was Fox, Brock Lesnar, cross-appeal. He’s a name, and Vince loves him and Vince is drawing with him, tried and true. Hey, let’s shock the world, send him out there, and kill [Kingston] in a minute. I can hear him saying it now. It is what it, is but maybe Big E would’ve given a better battle.”

Source: 411mania.com
