Claudio Castagnoli Believes The Best Indie Wrestling Talents Are On AEW Dark

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli recalled his tag-team with Sheamus during his time in WWE: The Bar.
“I think that was probably the funnest three years, I think with him for about three years, because everything you saw on screen, if you saw it as being from like starting as co-workers, I was just like, alright, I guess I’ll make this work, to becoming best friends. We are both from Europe, so we have similarities, but we were not best friends. We were just like coworkers, cordial, and we talked. We we’re not best friends and we became best friends over those years and we are still best friends. That bickering back and forth, non-stop, they would tell us, ‘Okay, we’re going to shoot backstage, you guys argue, and then you do this.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, cool.’ We start and they’re like, ‘You guys can stop. We’re not filming yet.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, no, that’s just us being us.’ So we had a great time, especially when we went internationally going to all kinds of football stadiums and stuff like that. If something’s authentic, it will connect with the fans, I feel, and that’s the stuff that you cannot fabricate.”
On coming to AEW:
“I’m being honest. I’m not completely brushed up on my indie stuff because I feel some of the best talent is on AEW Dark. That’s where you can see all the best of the indie talents. There’s definitely a lot of talent on there that I still would like to get in the ring with, which is one of the reasons I came to AEW and I love it so much here because there’s so much talent beyond what you can see on TV. If you really love wrestling, you watch AEW Dark on YouTube because it’s just some of the best stuff that you haven’t seen yet, or that you will see in the future.”
