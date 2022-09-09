Tony Chimel On Getting Fired From WWE, Says Kevin Dunn Never Liked Him

Tony Chimel was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about what it felt like when he got released from WWE after a long stint with the company.

"I was shocked. I went through all sorts of different phases of getting let go. When the pandemic hit, I was willing to go and travel and do shows and do whatever and just continue to do my job. Obviously, they weren't running shows all over the country because of that, but they started running shows in Orlando, only two or three hours from where I live now and where I lived. I offered to go there and they were saying, no, they didn't want me there and things like that. Finally, I got a call saying that I was furloughed and I still offered to go back and work there and do what I was doing and all that and then finally got a call from Kevin Dunn saying that I was being let go."

On Kevin Dunn:

"I don't think he ever really liked me. I don't really have anything bad about him. I've gotten two calls from him in my 38 years there, one telling me I was furloughed, the other one telling me I was fired. I don't hate anybody. I just don't think that he was, I don't know, I don't want to say he wasn't happy with me because all my bosses were and all of my people that I worked with were. I always had good reviews and things like that. I just don't think he liked me for whatever reason, I don't know."

On Vince McMahon:

"I always had a good relationship with Vince. Vince was always nice to me. Vince never had a problem with me. Vince would always joke around with me and stuff like that. Vince gave me a career for 38 years. I got no ill will toward Vince or for Vince. He always treated me great and was always nice to me and even stuck by me when I had an issue with one of my bosses a long time ago. He stuck with me and stuck up for me, which I really appreciate and still grateful for to this day."

On Vince's retirement: