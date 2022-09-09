Ken Anderson Recalls Having To Drop Money In The Bank Briefcase Due To Injury

Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy in WWE, recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, where he spoke about getting injured while holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

“It is what it is. I can’t change things that happened in the past. Yeah, it was kind of crazy. Hearing the whole story of how it played out, I felt something pop in my triceps. My arm swelled up, my arm turned black and blue. Hornswoggle drove me to the hospital that night. I went to the emergency room, they did an MRI, which I hate, I’m like claustrophobic. So I did the MRI, and then I’m waiting in my hotel room. Stephanie called me and said, ‘Ken, you tore your triceps off the bone.’ Now, they had already told me two or three days earlier that I was gonna be winning the title from Taker. They told me that, because Taker was hurt, too. He needed to have bicep surgery. So we need this title off of Taker. What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna have him in this cage match, he’s gonna barely squeak out alive, and somebody else is gonna come out, beat him up some more. Then you’re gonna cash in your Money in the Bank briefcase and you’re gonna be the new champion. So I went home and I slept on it a couple days. Then the next time I took a bump, boom, I feel something pop in my triceps. Anyway, go to the emergency room, get that MRI, Steph calls my phone and she says, ‘You tore your triceps off the bone. You’re gonna be out for eight or nine months. Unfortunately, we still need to get that title off of Taker.”

“So they sent Vince’s jet to come pick me up. I flew into Penn State, where Edge challenged me for my briefcase, and I remember I couldn’t do anything. My arm was completely immobilized, so I really couldn’t do much. I he came out and jumped me before the match, rolled me in the ring, rang the bell, ding ding ding, Spear, one, two , three. I give it to him and then the next day, I flew down to Birmingham, Alabama, and I’m sitting on Dr. Andrews’ table, and he’s just feeling my triceps and he was like, ‘That’s not a tear.’ I was like, excuse me? He goes, no, I don’t think that’s a tear. Let’s check it out again. I can’t find your MRI, so we’re gonna have to have you take another MRI, thankfully.’ But then yeah, they did another MRI, and for sure, it was just some blood vessels that had popped in my arm, so I was out five or six weeks.”