Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn't Have Namedropped WWE Talent On AEW Dynamite, "Everybody Loves The WWE"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite.

“For this time, specifically now, an all hands on deck type of show, why would you ever talk about your unhappiness in a company as well as booking yourself for 2024, mentioning Triple H, mentioning Cody, not needed at all in that promo. Where’s the pay off?”

Dreamer continued.

“Right now everybody loves the WWE. If you’re going to talk about leaving, he’s talking about something that cannot happen until 2024. If you’re a heel, and you’re naming Cody Rhodes, babyface, Triple H, big babyface, WWE is a babyface now. You’re talking about things that got that response from the fans, yes, but when it’s a show like that, in my opinion, talk about I’m unhappy here. His promo was great, those words were not needed.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #mjf

