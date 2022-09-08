Dalton Castle No Longer With ROH

According to a report by PWInsider, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Dalton Castle is currently an unrestricted free agent.
The report states that Castle is not currently under contract with ROH.
Castle did previously work ROH’s two shows this year since Tony Khan purchased ROH, working both ROH Supercard of Honor and ROH Death Before Dishonor.
This is why Castle wasn't booked on AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, Castle's hometown.
⚡ News On Backstage Morale Following This Week's AEW Dynamite
News regarding the backstage morale in All Elite Wrestling has emerged via Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive on Wrestling Observer [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2022 03:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com