Dalton Castle No Longer With ROH

According to a report by PWInsider, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Dalton Castle is currently an unrestricted free agent.

The report states that Castle is not currently under contract with ROH.

Castle did previously work ROH’s two shows this year since Tony Khan purchased ROH, working both ROH Supercard of Honor and ROH Death Before Dishonor.

This is why Castle wasn't booked on AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, Castle's hometown.