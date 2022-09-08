WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dalton Castle No Longer With ROH

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 08, 2022

According to a report by PWInsider, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Dalton Castle is currently an unrestricted free agent.

The report states that Castle is not currently under contract with ROH.

Castle did previously work ROH’s two shows this year since Tony Khan purchased ROH, working both ROH Supercard of Honor and ROH Death Before Dishonor.

This is why Castle wasn't booked on AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, Castle's hometown.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #aew #roh #dalton castle

