CM Punk & Bobby Fish Reportedly Had Backstage Issues, Reasons For Fish's AEW Departure Revealed

We've got some new information on the impending departure of Bobby Fish from AEW, courtesy of Fightful Select.

According to the new report, there was some interest on both sides toward renewing Bobby Fish’s deal with AEW, and some discussions took place, but the two couldn’t come to financial terms and ended up parting ways.

It is also noted that there weren't very much in the way of creative plans for Fish once Kyle O’Reilly got injured.

AEW reportedly thought the parting was generally amicable until Fish made some social media posts about CM Punk and AEW. Fish is still on friendly terms with many in AEW; there were issues between Punk and Fish, as Fish had told many people he didn’t appreciate Punk’s attitude after their October 2021 bout.

That said, the Fightful report claims the issues didn’t have any bearing on Fish’s contract expiring.

There’s no word of WWE reaching out to Fish, and he hasn’t been mentioned creatively in the company.