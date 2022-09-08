📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With WWE Superstars

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been spotted with WWE Superstars amid rumors the duo are set to make a return to WWE.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute and were subsequently stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

On his Instagram page, Titus O’Neil shared a photo from a New York Yankees Baseball game, which features Banks, Naomi and Bayley.

Naomi, Titus O’Neil, Sasha Banks, and Bayley at Yankee Stadium ⚾ pic.twitter.com/gDNdy1DlLP — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) September 8, 2022

