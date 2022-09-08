WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been spotted with WWE Superstars amid rumors the duo are set to make a return to WWE.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute and were subsequently stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

On his Instagram page, Titus O’Neil shared a photo from a New York Yankees Baseball game, which features Banks, Naomi and Bayley.

Tags: #wwe #sasha banks #naomi

