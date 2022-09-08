📸 PHOTO: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With WWE Superstars

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been spotted with WWE Superstars amid rumors the duo are set to make a return to WWE.
Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute and were subsequently stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.
On his Instagram page, Titus O’Neil shared a photo from a New York Yankees Baseball game, which features Banks, Naomi and Bayley.
Naomi, Titus O’Neil, Sasha Banks, and Bayley at Yankee Stadium ⚾ pic.twitter.com/gDNdy1DlLP— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) September 8, 2022
⚡ Shawn Michaels Promoted To WWE Senior Vice President Of Talent Development Creative
CBSSports.com reports that Shawn Michaels is the latest member of WWE to receive promotion, officially being given the title Senior Vice Pre [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 07, 2022 02:11PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com