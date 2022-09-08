WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Backstage Morale Following This Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2022

News regarding the backstage morale in All Elite Wrestling has emerged via Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive on Wrestling Observer Live

Alvarez noted the story that The Young Bucks kicked down the door to CM Punk's locker room door was untrue. Alvarez added that AEW's Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh witnessed the fight take place.

"I did hear that they did a 'rah rah' speech before the show and the feeling that I got from people was that people felt good last night," Alvarez said. "They felt united. This is behind them in a lot of ways. Whatever happens, people feel - I don't know how to explain it. It's not like they feel good about what happened because they don't..."

Alvarez added, "I didn't get anything about CM Punk and Colt Cabana or anything from The Young Bucks," regarding the allegation that The Bucks were leaking stuff to him.

Source: f4wonline.com
