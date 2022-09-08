Ric Flair Discuses CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out and Backstage Fight

During his latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out during the media scrum and the real-life backstage fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Check out the highlights below:

On his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out:

“I’ve been watching it from afar and it’s very entertaining. If it’s entertainment the fans want, it’s entertainment they’re getting. Punk is giving them a lot of it. We just barely got to say hi [in WWE]. I was long gone when all the bad blood seemed to appear between he and Hunter, then the lawsuit with the doctor and all that. I wasn’t aware of any of it and saw it like everybody else on social media. I always sided with Hunter on that because I didn’t know the other guy. But [Punk] is creating excitement now, and if he’s not afraid to say it – I like the way he said, ‘I’ll walk down the hall and be ready.’ That’s Harley Race talking right there. I don’t know if he’s that tough, but I love that. That’s old-time stuff right there. ‘If you got a problem with me, you can find me right there in the building.’ It’s got to be dividing the locker room.’

On the fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks: