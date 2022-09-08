WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Title Changes Happened On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2022

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite there were two big title wins.

- Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Rey Fenix) are the new AEW World Trios Champions after defeating Best Friends. The match was made following the AEW world championship and the AEW trios championship both being vacated due to the backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite at All Out on Sunday.

- Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship without any help from Chris Jericho or the Jericho Appreciation Society. After the match, Yuta and Garcia shook hands and Danielson put the belt around Garcia's waist. Jericho walked out with a shocked expression.

Read more AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Full Recap (September 7th, 2022)

It’s Wednesday, and I have absolutely no idea what that means anymore. Sunday was a monumental day in AEW history in all kinds of ways [...]

— Jonny Knapp Sep 07, 2022 10:35PM


Tags: #aew #roh #dynamite #death triangle #daniel garcia

