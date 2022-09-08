Two Title Changes Happened On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite there were two big title wins.

- Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Rey Fenix) are the new AEW World Trios Champions after defeating Best Friends. The match was made following the AEW world championship and the AEW trios championship both being vacated due to the backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite at All Out on Sunday.

- Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship without any help from Chris Jericho or the Jericho Appreciation Society. After the match, Yuta and Garcia shook hands and Danielson put the belt around Garcia's waist. Jericho walked out with a shocked expression.

Death Triangle are NEW @AEW World Trios Champions 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/AjMXj2DzO7 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 8, 2022

What a moment for Daniel Garcia. pic.twitter.com/3KcJElXLkq — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 8, 2022

