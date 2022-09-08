Top AEW Stars Removed From Dynamite Opening, Plan For AEW World Championship

CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) were removed from the AEW Dynamite opening on Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS. This follows the backstage fight following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. Punk is also reportedly injured.

Tony Khan announced during the broadcast that there would be a new AEW World Champion crowned at Grand Slam in two weeks and new Trios Champions were crowned during the Dynamite broadcast. Death Triangle (Pac and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix) won the trios titles.

The AEW World Championship tournament will include Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels and Michael Nakazawa are all reported suspended for their roles in the fight.

