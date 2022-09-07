AEW Dynamite Live Results (September 7th, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, and I have absolutely no idea what that means anymore. Sunday was a monumental day in AEW history in all kinds of ways but most of them would seem to be negative right now following the carnage after All Out went off the air. So, on this show, we get to hear from not only the devil himself, a returning Maxwell Jacob Afterthought, I mean Friedman, we will also supposedly hear from Tony Khan regarding the World Championship and the Trios World Championships. Also, some wrestling. We all know why we’re here so wasting no more time, with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the drama!

Tony Khan Announcement

Tony seems to get boo’s before saying that the World Championship & the Trios titles are vacant. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs Death Triangle will crown the new trios' champs and then we get a 6-man tournament for the AEW World Championship which begins tonight and will end at Grand Slam. Holy Shit.

MJF Promo

We get a video package of MJF’s “shocking” return on Sunday before the Tony Khan announcement and MJF gets wild cheers from Buffalo as he comes out in a Bills jersey. He tells us the Devil is back and asks who is excited to see him. He sweetens up the crowd and then refers to the stuff he said and the crowd chanted that he was right. He says he was only joking back then and then he begins to talk about the vacated title. He says that he isn’t in the tournament because his chip guarantees that he has a title shot whenever he wants. He then compares himself to Moses before saying that he’s better than Moses. Babyface MJF has arrived.

Wild Thing interrupts him as he leaves and out comes Jon Moxley. He calls MJF full of crap and challenges Max to show his true colours and Babyface MJF has left as he rips off the jersey and insults Buffalo. MJF then says he only wants the title for the bidding war of 2024 before suggesting he’ll go join Cody in WWE. Moxley tells MJF this is not the time or place and he needs to leave now or Moxley will make him. Both men ready themselves for a fight before MJF runs away. Mox tells him his music sucks as he leaves before telling the crowd he’s pissed off and embarrassed. He says that the title is the only material thing that matters to him and it represents passion for wrestling. Moxley cuts a promo for the ages here where he sets the world to rights. Moxley is fired up and emotional as he delivers every single word and he says that he lost on Sunday and that’s his fault. Moxley says that he was supposed to be on vacation but he needs to be in the tournament of champions. He ends the promo by telling us that it’s time to be a legend.

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Orange Cassidy vs Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) for the Vacant AEW Trios World Championships

PAC and Orange Cassidy start the match but PAC isn’t interested so tags out to Penta. Orange & Penta do their usual slow start gimmicks as the glove comes off Penta’s hand. Orange takes off his glasses before the wrestling begins and Penta lands a kick to Cassidy but Cassidy returns fire with a DDT. PAC tags in before everyone hits the ring to brawl. Best Friends take over with a Rocket Launch over the top rope to send us to break. All six men brawl towards the ramp until Chuck Taylor lands a dive onto everyone and then they head back to the ring. Penta remains isolated until he escapes the grasp of Trent to tag out to PAC who takes over.

When we return it's still PAC all over Trent but Beretta does try to fight back and manages a Stomp out of the corner to get space. He tags out to Orange Cassidy who takes out both Lucha Brothers but eats a Back Elbow from PAC and the bastard takes over. Danhausen jumps on the apron to distract and Alex Abrahantes stops him so Danhausen takes him out and PAC takes out Danhausen. Orange manages to get back into the match because of this eventually landing a huge DDT for two. Cassidy calls for the Orange Punch but PAC stops it only to get caught with the Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy tags out to Chuck who runs wild on Death Triangle until Penta pulls out a Back Stabber then nearly pin Chuck with a double team move. Best Friends turn it around and hit the Sole Food/ Half and Half on Fenix before hugging. Once again everyone comes in with big moves one at a time until Death Triangle almost win with a Superkick/ Code Red combo. Best Friends fight back and PAC breaks up the Pin from Trent on Penta after the Crunchie. All six men are in the ring and run into Thrust Kicks and then all eat Canadian Destroyers before Lucha Bros take out Orange and Trent and PAC hits Chuck with the Black Arrow to win.

Toni Storm vs Penelope Ford

We get a replay of what happened on Sunday at All Out before a backstage video of Jamie being less than happy with Britt before this match.

The match begins with a strong lock up and a nice back and forth on the mat for both women. They separate and go again with another stalemate looking likely until Toni hits a Shoulder Tackle. She offers a handshake but Penelope lands a stiff elbow but the champ puts her in her place and has her in the corner for the hip attack. Penelope dodges and Toni hits her with a Dropkick to the outside but Penelope throws her into the ring steps to send us to break. Penelope mostly stays on top throughout the break as the interim champ looks to be in trouble.

When we return, Ford is still in control and nearly pins Toni off of a Suplex. Storm dodges a move in the corner before starting to fight back with some elbow strikes of her own and then an Uppercut in the corner. She follows that with the Hip Attack before Toni pulls out a DDT whilst countering a Northern Lights Suplex to get the win.