Chris Jericho Set To Address "AEW Galaxy" Tonight On Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2022

AEW announced that Chris Jericho will be on tonight's Dynamite where he will address the AEW Galaxy.

Jericho was originally not scheduled for the show, as he was set to be touring with his band "Fozzy", however an injury to his throat and the backstage fight after All Out has meant the company needs his services.

Read more AEW news:

CM Punk Dealing With A Serious Injury Suffered During AEW All Out Match

Dave Meltzer is reporting CM Punk’s injury, which he suffered during his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out on Sunday is said to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 07, 2022 04:13PM


