Chris Jericho Set To Address "AEW Galaxy" Tonight On Dynamite

AEW announced that Chris Jericho will be on tonight's Dynamite where he will address the AEW Galaxy.

Jericho was originally not scheduled for the show, as he was set to be touring with his band "Fozzy", however an injury to his throat and the backstage fight after All Out has meant the company needs his services.

TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Ever” @IAmJericho addresses the #AEW Galaxy LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dDtH6VPKzU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022

