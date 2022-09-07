CM Punk Dealing With A Serious Injury Suffered During AEW All Out Match

Dave Meltzer is reporting CM Punk’s injury, which he suffered during his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out on Sunday is said to be serious.

This is another issue aside from the backstage fight, and the AEW World Title situation will be addressed tonight on Dynamite. Punk is not at the Dynamite taping tonight.

"Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight" said Meltzer.

Punk is believed to have suffered a torn pec and it could lead to him once again relinquishing the title due to injury if of course he's not suspended or fired for his involvement in the backstage fight.

